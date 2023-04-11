Israel bans non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa compound until Ramadan end

World+Biz

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Israel bans non-Muslim visits to Al-Aqsa compound until Ramadan end

Reuters
11 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 10:01 pm
Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Jewish visitors and tourists will be banned from the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Tuesday.

An Israeli police raid at the site last week triggered rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria that were met with Israeli strikes.

In previous years Israel has banned Jewish visits to the compound in the last 10 days of Ramadan.

Top News

Israel / Al Aqsa Mosque / West Bank clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

11h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

12h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

12h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

1h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

3h | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze