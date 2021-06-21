Iran's Raisi says US violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments

Reuters
21 June, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 04:49 pm

Iran's Raisi says US violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments

The United States and the EU should fulfil their pledges under the deal, Raisi said in Tehran

Iran&#039;s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi attends a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday that the United States violated the 2015 nuclear deal and the European Union failed to fulfil its commitments, speaking in his first news conference since his victory in Friday's election.

The United States and the EU should fulfil their pledges under the deal, Raisi said in Tehran.

