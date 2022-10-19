Iranian climber returns from Asian tournament amid veil controversy

World+Biz

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:36 am

Related News

Iranian climber returns from Asian tournament amid veil controversy

Reuters
19 October, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 October, 2022, 09:36 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An Iranian rock climber who competed in an international contest without a headscarf said she had done so unintentionally, after she was widely assumed to have expressed support for protests in Iran.

Footage of Elnaz Rekabi, 33, had shown her scaling a wall without her head covered during the Asian competition in South Korea while representing Iran, which has been swept by protests ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody.

Citing an informed source, BBC Persian had earlier reported that friends had been unable to contact her, and there were fears for her safety. Iran's embassy in South Korea, on Twitter, denied reports about her going missing after the competition.

In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Rekabi said she was on her way back to Iran with the rest of the team.

The statement said not wearing her headscarf during the competition was unintentional, adding "there was poor scheduling and I was called to climb unpredictably".

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) said it had been in contact with Rekabi and was "trying to establish the facts". The IFSC would continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival in Iran. The safety of athletes was paramount and it supported their right to free speech, it added.

Amini died last month while in the custody of the Islamic Republic's morality police who detained her for "inappropriate attire", prompting nationwide protests during which women have removed and burned headscarves.

The protests ignited by Amini's death have grown into one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution, though the unrest does not appear close to toppling the system.

The IFSC, in a statement, said it had also been in contact with the Iranian Climbing Federation.

"Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival," it said in a statement.

"Athletes' safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation," the statement added.

"The IFSC fully support the rights of athletes, their choices, and expression of free speech".

Rekabi came fourth in the competition. Last year, she won the bronze medal in the women's combined event at the 2021 IFSC Climbing World Championships.

Iran / Hijab row / hijab rules / Elnaz Rekabi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The bicycle lane on Manik Miah Avenue is occupied by car parkers and roadside vendors, leaving the initiative futile. Photo: TBS

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

23h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

23h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Russia using Irani ‘Kamikaze’ drones in Ukraine

1h | Videos
Netflix plans to bring back viewers

Netflix plans to bring back viewers

1h | Videos
How search engines work

How search engines work

1h | Videos
This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

This Cumilla market sells vegetables worth Tk30 crore per day

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

3
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

6
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays