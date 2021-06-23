Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a meeting with foreign Ministers and officials from countries neighbouring Libya to discuss the conflict in Libya, in Algiers, Algeria January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Iran and world powers have been making progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear accord but still have to overcome major hurdles, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Maas told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adding that a deal was possible even after the election victory of a hardline Iranian president.