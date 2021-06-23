Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas

World+Biz

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:54 pm

Related News

Iran, world powers making progress in nuclear talks - Germany's Maas

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Maas said

Reuters
23 June, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 06:54 pm
FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a meeting with foreign Ministers and officials from countries neighbouring Libya to discuss the conflict in Libya, in Algiers, Algeria January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina
FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a meeting with foreign Ministers and officials from countries neighbouring Libya to discuss the conflict in Libya, in Algiers, Algeria January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

Iran and world powers have been making progress in talks to revive their 2015 nuclear accord but still have to overcome major hurdles, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We are making progress but there are still some nuts to crack," Maas told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, adding that a deal was possible even after the election victory of a hardline Iranian president.

Iran Nuclear Programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

45m | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

2h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

3h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

3
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

4
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

5
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

6
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder