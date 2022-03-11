Iran says US made 'new demands' in nuclear talks

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
11 March, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:28 am

Related News

Iran says US made 'new demands' in nuclear talks

BSS/AFP
11 March, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 10:28 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Iran said on Thursday the United States has made extra demands and accused it of working to "complicate" efforts to restore a 2015 nuclear deal, after new Russian requests linked to the Ukraine war raised concerns of fresh delays.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in major state policies, meanwhile, stressed his country will not give up on elements of "national strength", such as nuclear progress and regional influence.

Tehran is locked in negotiations with world powers to revive the nuclear deal that offered it sanctions relief in return for curbs on its atomic programme.

Its arch-foe the United States, under former president Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the accord known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"There is no rational justification for some of the new demands made by the United States, and it contradicts the country's position on reaching an agreement swiftly," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, his ministry reported.

Amir-Abdollahian did not specify the demands, but said "the US cannot pass on a new and different message to us every day through the coordinator", in reference to the EU.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani tweeted that "Vienna negotiations are becoming more complicated every hour without a political decision by the United States."

"US approach to Iran's principled demands, coupled with its unreasonable offers and unjustified pressure to hastily reach an agreement, show that US isn't interested in a strong deal that would satisfy both parties," he added.

- Russian factor -

The United States reaffirmed its position that a deal remained close and could even be reached "in the coming days."

"It's really down to a very small number of outstanding issues," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference on Thursday, without mentioning any new demands from Washington.

"But the reason these particular issues are outstanding is because they are among the most difficult ones."

Moscow has said it wants written assurances from Washington that sanctions imposed on it over the Ukraine war will not affect its economic and military cooperation with Tehran.

The negotiations to revive the deal involve Iran as well as France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China directly, and the United States indirectly.

Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the accord and its reimposition of biting economic sanctions prompted Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.

The United States has described Russia's new demands as "irrelevant", while France warned they could dash hopes for a revived nuclear accord.

"Some people are trying to blame us for protracting the talks. I must tell you that the talks have not yet been finalised, even the text of a final agreement is not yet finalised," Russian chief negotiator Mikhayil Ulyanov said Wednesday.

"Like any other participant we have the right to ask for something... It's normal business," he added.

- 'National strength' -

"We've urged all parties -- and of course that includes the Russian Federation -- to focus on resolving the final remaining issues so that we can achieve our shared objective that is an Iran that is permanently and verifiably barred from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon," Price told reporters.

He said the Biden administration had made clear it had "no intention of offering Russia anything new or specific as it relates to the sanctions nor is anything new required to successfully reach an agreement on a mutual return to full compliance."

The July 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities to guarantee it could not develop a weapons capability -- an ambition it has staunchly denied.

Western countries have also voiced concern over other Iranian capabilities, including its ballistic missiles program and regional influence and ties to armed groups from Lebanon to Yemen.

Iran's supreme leader said Thursday that matters of "national strength" were not up for negotiation.

"Regional presence gives us strategic depth and more national strength. Why should we give it up?" Khamenei asked, in a statement on his official website.

"Nuclear scientific progress is also related to meeting the needs of the country in the near future, and if we give it up, from who and where we should ask for that in a few years?"

Middle East

Iran nuclear talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

21h | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

20m | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

15h | Videos
Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

Tesla owner charged $608,000 for charging

15h | Videos
Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

Fraud gang steals money from bKash customers

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh