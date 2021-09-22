Iran links stalled nuclear talks to end of sanctions

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 08:50 am

Iran links stalled nuclear talks to end of sanctions

Harsh sanctions reimposed by Trump since 2018 have prompted Tehran to violate the deal's limits, however, Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts all sanctions

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Didor Sadulloev
New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has linked talks on Iran's nuclear programme to the prospect of lifting all sanctions against his country.

Iran wants a resumption of nuclear talks with world powers to lead to the removal of US sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the annual UN General Assembly on Tuesday in a pre-recorded address.

"The Islamic Republic considers the useful talks whose ultimate outcome is the lifting of all oppressive (US) sanctions," Raisi said in his address.

Hardline cleric Raisi, who is under personal US sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses in his past as a judge, said the US sanctions, imposed by former President Donald Trump in 2018, "were crimes against humanity during the coronavirus pandemic."

Harsh sanctions reimposed by Trump since 2018 have prompted Tehran to violate the deal's limits. However, Tehran says its nuclear steps are reversible if Washington lifts all sanctions.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear pact stopped two days after Raisi was elected as Iran's president in June. Parties involved in the negotiations have yet to announce when the next round of negotiations will resume.

However, Tehran said on Tuesday that talks with world powers in Vienna to reinstate the nuclear pact would resume in a few weeks.

