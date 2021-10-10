Iran has 120 kg of 20%-enriched uranium: atomic agency

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

Iran has 120 kg of 20%-enriched uranium: atomic agency

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 10:23 am
Iran has 120 kg of 20%-enriched uranium: atomic agency

Iran has enriched more than 120 kilogrammes of 20-percent enriched uranium, the head of the country's atomic energy agency said on state television Saturday evening.

"We have passed 120 kilogrammes," said Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. "We have more than that figure.

"Our people know well that they (Western powers) were meant to give us the enriched fuel at 20 percent to use in the Tehran reactor, but they haven't done so," he added.

"If our colleagues do not do it, we would naturally have problems with the lack of fuel for the Tehran reactor in September, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran had boosted its stocks enriched above the percentage allowed in the 2015 deal with world powers.

It estimated that Iran had 84.3 kilos of uranium enriched to 20 percent (up from 62.8 kilos when the IAEA last reported in May).

Under the deal, Iran was not meant to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent, well below the 90-percent threshold needed for use in a nuclear weapon.

Under the 2015 agreement China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States had agreed to lift some sanctions against Iran if Tehran cut back its nuclear programme.

But since then US president Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal in 2018, Tehran has progressively abandoned its commitments under the agreement, and the United States has imposed fresh sanctions in response.

On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said he was optimistic that talks on reviving the 2015 deal would make progress, provided Washington fully resumed its commitments.

Top News

Iran / neuclear weapon / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

21h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users