Insulting Prophet Muhammad isn’t artistic freedom: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that insulting Prophet Muhammad does not count as an expression of artistic freedom.

"Insults to Prophet Muhammad are a "violation of religious freedom and the violation of the sacred feelings of people who profess Islam," the Russian president said during an annual news conference.

He also criticised posting photos of Nazis on websites such as one titled the Immortal Regimen, which is dedicated to Russians that died in World War II, reported TASS.

Putin said these acts give rise to "extremist reprisals", using the attack on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris after its publication of cartoons of the Prophet as an example.

While praising artistic freedom in general, Putin said that it has its limits and should not infringe on other freedoms.