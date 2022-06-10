INMA reveals Global Media Awards winners

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced 60 first-place recipients in its 2022 Global Media Awards competition, with The Miami Herald's "House of Cards" taking the global "Best in Show."

During a ceremony broadcast across INMA.org, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook Live, 60 winners were unveiled across 20 categories aimed at surfacing innovation and best practices in news brands, optimising the use of media platforms, subscriptions, advertising, data and insights, product, and newsroom, reports media week.

New Zealand publisher Stuff did particularly well, taking out first place in three different categories.

The INMA Global Media Awards competition (#GMA2022) announcement was supported by the Google News Initiative.

Winning the coveted "Best in Show" was The Miami Herald's "House of Cards," a journalistic investigation of the Champlain Towers South collapse and its multimedia representation which involved witness testimonials of the tragedy.

Eight companies won multiple first-place awards. Schibsted, across its brands in Norway, took home six top prizes, followed by Stuff from New Zealand with three first prizes. Six companies garnered two first places: Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd., Dagens Næringsliv, Hindustan Times, Newsday Media Group, NZME, and Reach.

The 2022 Global Media Awards competition garnered a record 854 entries from 252 news media brands in 46 countries. Participants included newspaper media, magazine media, digital media, television media, and radio media.

An international jury of 50 executives from 24 countries selected 332 finalists earlier this year.

Judges also selected the best in six world regions from the finalists. Announced were:

Best in Africa: Media24 Group for "City Press & ABSA Money Make Over"

Best in Asia/Pacific: Stuff for "Switch On Your Superpower – Premium Stuff"

Best in Europe: Guardian News and Media for "Growing Awareness of the Original Challenger Brand: How The Guardian Celebrated 200 Years"

Best in Latin America: Editora Globo for "O Globo LGBTQIAP+"

Best in North America: The Miami Herald for "House of Cards"

Best in South Asia: Jagran Prakashan for "When India Went Silent"

"While creativity in communicating subscriptions and engaging readers was a recurring theme this year, how to visually communicate a tragic news story rose to the very top in the judges' minds," said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. "Our association's focus on the fullest range of creativity – brands, platforms, subscriptions, advertising, data, product, and newsroom – really shines a light on innovation in news media."