INMA, Google News Initiative select 50 media professionals for 'Elevate Scholarships'

Diversity and inclusion in the news media industry is the focus of the third annual Elevate Scholarship whose class of 50 media professionals was announced Friday (2 December) by the International News Media Association (INMA) and the Google News Initiative (GNI).

The scholarship recipients from 31 countries were selected from a record-breaking 432 applications and will receive training and mentoring opportunities through INMA and GNI, reads a media release.

The Elevate Scholarship programme aims to strengthen the news business by equipping new faces and voices with strong media industry fundamentals as well as networking and professional development opportunities.

The scholarship elevates historically under-represented and disadvantaged groups in early- to mid-career positions.

Such groups include race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, access to higher education, immigration, disabilities, and more.

"The inclusion of under-represented professionals in the news media industry is critical for innovation and the future of news media," said Earl J Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

"INMA is proud to partner with, and be at the front of, news industry efforts in diversity and inclusion," he added.

"Supporting upcoming news organisations from diverse backgrounds serving many communities is central to the Google News Initiative's work, and we are proud to continue to partner with INMA to provide these opportunities in enabling a sustainable and innovative news ecosystem," said Robbie Brown, News Partnerships Lead at Google.

The scholarship includes free access to three INMA master classes in 2023, a professional deveopment meet-up with INMA and Google, a scholarship certificate, and a one-year INMA membership.

The 50 professionals selected for Elevate Scholarships are: