Inflation in Sri Lanka jumps to record 30% 

The inflation rate in Sri Lanka has accelerated to an unprecedented level of nearly 30% in April.

This has created a situation where its central bank is expected to raise interest rates again to meet conditions for an International Monetary Fund bailout, reports Bloomberg.

Consumer prices in the capital Colombo surged 29.8% from a year earlier, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement Friday (29 April) which is faster than 18.7% in March and a 25% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The Sri Lankan central bank, which has raised interest rates by 900 basis points from a pandemic-era low, will meet to review policy 19 May.

Soaring costs have fueled street protests calling for the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The South Asian nation expects to sign a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund to unlock emergency funds within two months to ease its worsening economic crisis.

Earlier this week, the World Bank granted a $600 million in financial assistance to the country.