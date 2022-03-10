Indonesia's Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate

World+Biz

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 12:38 pm

Related News

Indonesia's Merapi spews out volcanic lava and ash, hundreds evacuate

Merapi spewed hot clouds - a mixture of ash and volcanic materials - that flowed 5km (3.1 miles) down its slopes between near midnight (1700 GMT) and 2 am

Reuters
10 March, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 12:38 pm
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19, 2021 in this still image taken from video provided on social media. Mandatory credit Icelandic Meteorological Office IMO/via REUTERS
Lava streams are seen during a volcanic eruption in Fagradalsfjall, Reykjanes, Iceland, March 19, 2021 in this still image taken from video provided on social media. Mandatory credit Icelandic Meteorological Office IMO/via REUTERS

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupted overnight, sending hot lava and ash down its slopes and prompting over 250 residents in the surrounding area to evacuate, the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Thursday.

Merapi spewed hot clouds - a mixture of ash and volcanic materials - that flowed 5km (3.1 miles) down its slopes between near midnight (1700 GMT) and 2 am local time Thursday, Indonesia's geological agency said on Twitter.

BNPB said 253 residents around the volcano in the Yogyakarta province of Indonesia were evacuated, while ash blanketed some villages. No casualties were immediately reported.

The agency said the latest hot cloud was sent down the volcano's southeast slope at 7.33 am local time on Thursday.

Potential dangers include more lava flows and hot clouds, BNPB said, warning people living within 7km of the volcano to keep away.

The 2,963 metre-high (9,721 feet) Merapi is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes and was already on the country's second-highest alert level.

Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has more volcanoes than any other country. Merapi last violently erupted in 2010, killing more than 350 people.

In December, the Semeru volcano in East Java province erupted, killing nearly 60 people.

Indonesia / Volcano / evacuation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

2h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

1h | Panorama
Stock market analyst Abu Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

'The government will have to give incentives to increase IPOs in the capital market'

39m | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

15h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

15h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

15h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market