Indonesian girl, 7, found dead after day-long quake rescue effort

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

Indonesian girl, 7, found dead after day-long quake rescue effort

BSS/AFP
25 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 11:57 am
A local looks on through the rubbles while looking for useable items on a badly damaged house, following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tommy Ardiansyah
A local looks on through the rubbles while looking for useable items on a badly damaged house, following the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tommy Ardiansyah

A seven-year-old Indonesian girl who was the subject of a day-long rescue effort after an earthquake killed 272 people in West Java has been found dead, rescuers told AFP on Friday.

Emergency workers found the body of Ashika Nur Fauziah, also known as Cika, under rubble in the worst-hit district of Cianjur town, epicentre of the quake that triggered landslides, collapsed roofs, walls and buried victims in mounds of earth Monday.

"The body was immediately handed over to the family. The family accepted and she was then buried," 28-year-old rescuer Jeksen Kolibu told AFP.
"The family was very hysterical. They were very sad. The mother was the one who received the body."

Dozens of rescuers had spent most of Thursday using digging tools, hammers and their bare hands to clear debris in the delicate mission, which was suspended overnight until Friday morning.

Cika was found under three layers of concrete, said Kolibu.

The focus of the search had centred on her grandmother's house, across the road from the family home, where her mother believed she had been playing when the earthquake struck.

"She was playing outside, I was cooking in the kitchen, suddenly the earthquake happened, so fast, only two seconds, my house collapsed," her mother Imas Masfahitah, 34, told AFP at the scene on Thursday.

"Whatever happens, I will try to accept it," she added, crying as she held on to her daughter's sandals.

Hopes of a happy outcome had been raised following the dramatic rescue of a six-year-old boy, Azka, on Wednesday evening, which was described as a "miracle" after he survived more than two days in the rubble without food or water.

"The mother was very hopeful. Azka survived, while Cika didn't. That's what makes me sad," Kolibu said.

Before Cika was found, authorities said 39 people were still missing as the rescue effort continued to be hindered by hammering rain and potentially deadly aftershocks.

Indonesia / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

1h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

2h | Explorer
How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

How to create a financially fit future for youngsters

2h | Thoughts
The longer the pearls are left in the mussels, the more the layers form on the nucleus or tissue and the better the pearl quality and lustre. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pearl farming: Opening new horizons for farmers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

2h | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

4h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

4h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court