India's Modi meets Biden at G20 summit

President of the US Joe Biden speaks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit opening session in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. PRASETYO UTOMO/G20 Media Center/Handout via REUTERS

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global and regional developments in a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia, India's foreign ministry said.

Modi and Biden "expressed satisfaction" about close cooperation between India and the United States in new groupings such as the Quad, which includes Australia and Japan, and the I2U2, which includes Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India-US strategic partnership," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Modi has also met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and World Bank President David Malpass, among other leaders, at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.