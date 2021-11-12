India’s economy to rebound as pandemic prompts reforms

An auto rickshaw at sunset in Mumbai, the financial capital. India’s economy is rebounding from a sharp contraction last year. (photo: unsplash/IMF)

After enduring a second wave of Covid-19 infections this year, India's economy is poised for a rebound, according to the IMF News.

"What happens in India has a big impact, both in the region and in the world," Luis Breuer, IMF's senior resident representative to India, said in a recent IMF podcast.

"You're talking about a large slice of humanity and the global economy."

India's broad range of fiscal, monetary and health responses to the crisis supported its recovery and, along with economic reforms, are helping to mitigate a longer-lasting adverse impact of the crisis, according to the latest annual review by IMF staff.

Though policy steps helped mitigate the pandemic, it's still likely to result in greater poverty and inequality. And the path of recovery will follow the path of the virus.

New infections have fallen significantly and vaccination rates have risen to surpass a billion doses, although another resurgence is not impossible even if it seems unlikely today. "There's a lot of uncertainty about COVID," Breuer said. "We cannot rule out future waves."

The second wave of Covid pandemic further constrained activity in India and took a heavy toll on its people.