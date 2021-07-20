India's Covid-19 tally dips after 125 days with 30,093 fresh cases, 374 deaths recorded

20 July, 2021, 10:30 am
Angurbala Kamila, 45, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, on a boat during "Vaccination on boat" programme in Gosaba Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, July 12, 2021.

India recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over four months on Tuesday as it registered 30,093 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare data showed. The last time India's Covid-19 tally was below 30,000-mark was on March 16 when the country saw 28,903 fresh cases.

The country also saw 374 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 414,482. This is also the lowest death count India has seen after over three months. India witnessed deaths below 400 on March 30 when 354 fatalities were recorded.

Active cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours dipped sharply by 15,535, bringing the current infections in the country down to 406,130, the health ministry data showed. These account for 1.35% of the total infections reported in the country.

At least 45,254 people recovered from the infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking India's recovery rate to 97.32%.

India / death / COVID-19 / cases

