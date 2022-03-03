India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday

World+Biz

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

India says Quad meeting with Biden, others on Thursday

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 02:31 pm
US President Joe Biden meets with India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, 24 September, 2021. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, 24 September, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Quad leaders US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, New Delhi said.

India's foreign ministry said in a statement the meeting follows their September summit in Washington and that they would "exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific."

It was not clear if the Ukraine crisis would be discussed too. Among the partners, only India has not condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the major arms supplier for the Indian military.

It was not immediately clear on whose request the surprise meeting was called. None of the Quad countries had flagged it earlier.

Biden was originally scheduled to attend a summit of the grouping in May. Quad foreign ministers met in Australia early last month and pledged to deepen cooperation to ensure the Indo-Pacific region was free from "coercion", a swipe at China's economic and military activities.

China has denounced the Quad as a Cold War construct and a clique "targeting other countries."

 

Top News

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / US President Joe Biden / Quad Alliance / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

4h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

7h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Worlds most delicious pancakes

Worlds most delicious pancakes

27m | Videos
Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

Roman Abramovich confirms selling Chelsea

27m | Videos
FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

FurryGhor - A safe place for pets

32m | Videos
Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar