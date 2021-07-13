India opens its first cryptogamic garden in Dehradun

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 11:47 am

Related News

India opens its first cryptogamic garden in Dehradun

The garden, located at Deoban in Chakrata, is about 9000 ft high and has grown about 50 species so far, reveals Chief Conservator of Forest Sanjiv Chaturvedi.

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 11:47 am
IAround 50 species have been grown in the garden at Deoban in Chakrata at a commanding height of 9,000 ft. (Photo: ANI)
IAround 50 species have been grown in the garden at Deoban in Chakrata at a commanding height of 9,000 ft. (Photo: ANI)

Indian social activist, Anoop Nautiyal, inaugurated India's first cryptogamic garden which houses 50 species including lichens, fungi, and ferns on Sunday in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district.

The garden, located at Deoban in Chakrata, is about 9000 ft high and has grown about 50 species so far, reveals Chief Conservator of Forest Sanjiv Chaturvedi, reports The Indian Express.

"We chose to locate the garden, which is spread over three acres, at Deoban because of its low pollution levels and moist conditions which are conducive for the growth of these species," he said.

Deoban is known for having some of the most majestic forests of Deodar and Oak which allows cryptogamic species to grows, he revealed. 

Chaturvedi further explained that Cryptogamae means "hidden reproduction" referring to the fact that no seed, no flowers are produced. Thus, cryptogams represent the non-seed-bearing plants.

Algae, bryophytes (moss, liverworts), lichens, ferns, and fungi are the best-known groups of cryptogams that require moist conditions to survive. Expatiating on the cryptogamic groups present in the garden, Chaturvedi said algae comprises the most primitive organisms which are predominantly aquatic, both in marine as well as freshwater habitats.

 Bryophytes are the simplest and primitive land plants that occupy an intermediate position between algae and pteridophytes. Lichens are a complex life form that is a symbiotic partnership of two separate organisms, a fungus, and an algae.

 Ferns are the largest living group of primitive vascular plants while fungi is a kingdom of usually multicellular eukaryotic organisms that are heterotrophs, he said.

South Asia

India / Cryptogamic Garden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

15h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

15h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

16h | Videos
TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

TBS Sports: Brazil vs Argentina match highlights

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder