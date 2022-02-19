India objects to Singapore PM's remarks about 'criminal' MPs

World+Biz

Reuters
19 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 11:34 am

Related News

India objects to Singapore PM's remarks about 'criminal' MPs

Indian media reported that Singapore's ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry to explain

Reuters
19 February, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 11:34 am
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Singapore&#039;s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 1, 2018. Photo:Reuters
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore June 1, 2018. Photo:Reuters

India has complained to Singapore about a remark its prime minister made on the number of Indian parliamentarians facing criminal charges, an Indian official said on Friday, in a rare instance of friction between the Asian allies.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong made the remark in Singapore's parliament on Wednesday during a debate about accusations of lying levelled at a member of Singapore's opposition.

Lee, referring to parliamentary standards, mentioned India, suggesting a decline there since its first prime minister after independence from Britain in 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, was in charge.

"Nehru's India has become one where ... almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder," Lee said, referring to India's lower house of parliament.

He did add, however, that many of the charges were politically motivated.

Indian media reported that Singapore's ambassador had been summoned to the foreign ministry to explain.

The Indian ministry declined to comment but an official there criticised what the Singapore leader said.

"The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for," said the official, who declined to be identified.

"We have taken up the matter with the Singaporean side."

Lee's office said it had nothing to add.

India and Singapore are both former British colonies and have been close allies for decades.

India's main opposition Congress party, led by Nehru's great-grandson, Rahul Gandhi, took the opportunity to extol its old leader and have a dig at its rivals.

"Nehru's magnanimity continues to inspire world leaders even today," Congress said in a statement on Twitter.

"Pity the ones here at home who fail to have the vision to understand the exceptional leader he was."

Top News

India / Singapore / criminal / MP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again