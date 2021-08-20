India logs 36,571 new Covid cases, 540 deaths in 24 hours

World+Biz

TBS Report 
20 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 12:14 pm

Related News

India logs 36,571 new Covid cases, 540 deaths in 24 hours

TBS Report 
20 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2021, 12:14 pm
A health worker administers a shot of Covid vaccine to a beneficiary at Mandir Marg in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Photo : Hindustan Times
A health worker administers a shot of Covid vaccine to a beneficiary at Mandir Marg in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Photo : Hindustan Times

India on Friday reported 36,571 daily new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's case tally to 3,23,58,829, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,33,589 with 540 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, reports Hindustan Times. 

India's active Covid-19 caseload stands at 3,63,605. Active cases now constitute 1.12% of total positive cases.

The recovery rate of the country is at 97.54% with 36,571 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest since March 2020, the Union health ministry said.

Also, 18,86,271 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 50,26,99,702 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94%; less than 3% for last 25 days.

Cumulatively, 57.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far

Top News

COVID-19 / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Corporates

E-Orange owner, her husband sent to jail