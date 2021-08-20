India logs 36,571 new Covid cases, 540 deaths in 24 hours

A health worker administers a shot of Covid vaccine to a beneficiary at Mandir Marg in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Photo : Hindustan Times

India on Friday reported 36,571 daily new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's case tally to 3,23,58,829, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,33,589 with 540 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, reports Hindustan Times.

India's active Covid-19 caseload stands at 3,63,605. Active cases now constitute 1.12% of total positive cases.

The recovery rate of the country is at 97.54% with 36,571 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the highest since March 2020, the Union health ministry said.

Also, 18,86,271 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 50,26,99,702 while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94%; less than 3% for last 25 days.

Cumulatively, 57.22 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far