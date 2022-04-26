India condemns violence in Jerusalem, stresses on 2-state solution

26 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 12:42 pm

India&#039;s Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador R Ravindra,(Photo source: Photo: Twitter/ANI
India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador R Ravindra,(Photo source: Photo: Twitter/ANI

India on Tuesday expressed its concerns over the series of incidents at holy places of Jerusalem during the ongoing month of Ramzan, adding the historic status quo of such sites must be respected and upheld.

Speaking at an open debate in the United Nations Security Council on the Middle East situation, India's deputy permanent representative R Ravindra said, "All acts of obstruction, vandalism, desecration, which violate the sanctity of holy places, be it in Jerusalem, Nablus or elsewhere, must be unequivocally condemned."

He also spoke about India's commitment to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel. "There's no other alternative to a negotiated two-state solution."

The senior official said India was also gravely concerned about the acts of terror and incidents of violence in Israel and the West Bank. "The recent rocket attack from Gaza and the retaliatory strikes by Israel demonstrates the fragility of the situation and possible escalation."

"We recognise efforts made by Israel, Jordan, Palestinian authority and other countries to avert escalation," the ambassador added.

Ravindra said it was unfortunate that despite these efforts, the on-ground situation had deteriorated again, while making an appeal to all stakeholders to stop the provocations and incitement that could further worsen the situation. "We extend our support to all steps that are aimed at restoring calm."

