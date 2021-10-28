India arrests Muslims for celebrating Pakistani cricket team’s win over India

Indian police have arrested four Muslims for allegedly celebrating the victory of Pakistan cricket team over adversary India at the T20 World Cup.

The arrestees, including three students and a teacher, originally from the Indian-administered Kashmir, were reportedly shouting 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan' slogans during the Sunday match as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, reports Daily Mail.

Right-wing Hindu nationalist groups demanded the arrest of the students and they were taken into custody on Wednesday for 'promoting enmity' and disrupting religious harmony, said Inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh.

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher, was also arrested for posting 'We won' on her WhatsApp status after Pakistan routed India on Sunday in Dubai. She was later released on bail and was also dismissed from her job.

Two more people were arrested for displaying pro-Pakistan slogans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said the Times of India.