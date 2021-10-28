India arrests Muslims for celebrating Pakistani cricket team’s win over India

World+Biz

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 06:45 pm

Related News

India arrests Muslims for celebrating Pakistani cricket team’s win over India

The arrestees, including three students and a teacher, originally from the Indian-administered Kashmir, were reportedly shouting 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan' slogans during the Sunday match as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 06:45 pm
India arrests Muslims for celebrating Pakistani cricket team’s win over India

Indian police have arrested four Muslims for allegedly celebrating the victory of Pakistan cricket team over adversary India at the T20 World Cup. 

The arrestees, including three students and a teacher, originally from the Indian-administered Kashmir, were reportedly shouting 'anti-India and pro-Pakistan' slogans during the Sunday match as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, reports Daily Mail.

Right-wing Hindu nationalist groups demanded the arrest of the students and they were taken into custody on Wednesday for 'promoting enmity' and disrupting religious harmony, said Inspector Pavindra Kumar Singh.

Nafeesa Attari, a teacher, was also arrested for posting 'We won' on her WhatsApp status after Pakistan routed India on Sunday in Dubai. She was later released on bail and was also dismissed from her job.

Two more people were arrested for displaying pro-Pakistan slogans in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said the Times of India.

Top News / South Asia

India arrests Muslims / Pakistani cricket team / T20 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

22h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

22h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

22h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era