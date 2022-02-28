India abstains in another UN vote on Ukraine

A view of an entrance of the United Nations multi-agency compound near Herat November 5, 2009. REUTERS

India abstained from a procedural vote taken in the UN Security Council to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

However, New Delhi welcomed Moscow and Kyiv's decision to hold talks at the Belarus border, reports the NDTV citing the Press Trust of India.

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving the way for the General Assembly to meet on the crisis as soon as Monday (28 February).

India, China and the UAE abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution. This will be only the 11th such emergency session of the General Assembly since 1950.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold the vote on the emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This comes two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its "aggression" against Ukraine. The vote calling for the UNGA session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, the UK and the US -- could exercise their vetoes.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened further since the Council last convened on this matter," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in the explanation of Sunday's vote.

He underlined that "there is no other choice but to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue."

"We welcome today's announcement by both sides to hold talks at the Belarus border," he said.

Tirumurti said India continues to be deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of Indian students, who are still stranded in Ukraine.

President of the 76th session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, who was to attend the 49th regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, cancelled his trip "due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine and potential developments in the Security Council," for the vote.

On Friday too, India, China and the UAE abstained from the resolution, while 11 members of the Council voted in favour.

The UNSC resolution was expected to be blocked since Russia, a permanent member of the Council and President of the UN organ for the month of February, was certain to use its veto. Western nations said the resolution had sought to show Moscow's isolation on the global stage for its invasion and actions against Ukraine.