Imran, Pakistan army face off in shooting aftermath

Hours after Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan blamed the country's premier, interior minister and an army officer for Thursday's attempt on his life, federal ministers and the military denied the allegations, terming them "unacceptable and uncalled for".

The military further said that the Pakistan government has been requested to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever, reports The Express Tribune and Dawn.

Defending Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's remarks, PTI leader Asad Umar said, "Criticism of individuals should not be called criticism of institution."

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Umar also said, "the ISPR's statement has made unfounded allegations against Imran Khan. He has never spoken against the institution."

Earlier, Mr Khan had accused the prime minister, interior minister and a spy agency officer for hatching a plot to assassinate him and demanded their immediate removal prompting the military's media wing to issue the statement condemning the allegations.

"The baseless and irresponsible allegations by the chairman of PTI against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for," said the statement, adding that the Pakistan Army was a professional and disciplined organisation with a robust internal accountability system for any unlawful acts committed by uniformed personnel.

Calling Mr Khan's allegations regrettable, the ISPR said honour and safety of its rank and file were being "tarnished by vested interests". "The institution will safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what."

Will quit politics if proof of my involvement found: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vehemently rejected the allegation levelled against him by Imran Khan of his involvement in the attack on the latter, saying neither he nor the two others being blamed by the PTI chief have anything to do with it.

"I do not have the right to remain [in my position] for even one second if I or others have any role in this conspiracy," the prime minister said, adding, "If there is even some minor proof against me, I will leave politics for forever."

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a full court commission to investigate PTI chief Imran Khan's allegation of his involvement in the attack on his container during his long march on Thursday.

Earlier, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Interior Minister Rana Sanullah also lambasted Mr Khan's accusations.

Ms Aurangzeb questioned why no government doctors and police were allowed to check or visit Mr Khan and not taken to any nearby hospital after he was hit by four bullets.

Mr Khan was taken to Lahore, around 123km southwest of Wazirabad where he was shot.

She claimed Mr Khan has been defaming the institutions for political benefits.

Meanwhile, talking to Geo News, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called Mr Khan a compulsive liar and said his whole media talk was nothing more than "baseless allegations".

Asif Zardari weighs in condemning Imran

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari also strongly condemned the "spewing of venom" against state institutions, saying an attack on the country's institutions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

In a statement shared on PPP's Twitter, he, apparently referring to PTI chief Imran Khan, said: "A man is crossing every line to spread anarchy in this country. This man neither cares about the country's integrity nor its institutions.

Deadlock over FIR as Imran refuses to drop army officer's name

While investigators caught two more suspects a day after the gun attack on ex-premier Imran Khan, a deadlock over the registration of a case continued following the reported refusal by the PTI chief to withdraw the name of a senior army officer from the complaint, which also carries the names of the prime minister and interior minister.

The matter was also taken up by the Punjab cabinet during its meeting on Friday, which was attended by IGP Faisal Shahkar as well as other senior government officials and the provincial law minister.

With the deadlock over lodging the FIR, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the lack of progress in the registration of a first information report for the Wazirabad attack on former prime minister Imran Khan suggests some officials' "hands are tied" in the matter.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said a FIR not being registered in such a serious case raised a major "question mark".

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container from which he was leading a protest march on the capital, Islamabad, to press for early elections and the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.