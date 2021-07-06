Iceland’s ‘four-day week’ work plan brings massive success

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 08:52 am

Related News

Iceland’s ‘four-day week’ work plan brings massive success

A number of other trials are now being run across the world, including in Spain and by Unilever in New Zealand

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 08:52 am
Photo: Getty Images via BBC
Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Iceland's trial of a "four-day week" work plan brought massive success and led to many workers moving to shorter hours, according to researchers.

The trials for shorter hours where workers were paid the same amount took place between 2015 and 2019, reports BBC.

Productivity remained the same or improved in the majority of workplaces, researchers said.

A number of other trials are now being run across the world, including in Spain and by Unilever in New Zealand.

In Iceland, the trials run by Reykjavík City Council and the national government eventually included more than 2,500 workers, which amounts to about 1% of Iceland's working population.

Many of them moved from a 40 hour week to a 35 or 36 hour week, researchers from UK think tank Autonomy and the Association for Sustainable Democracy (Alda) in Iceland said.

The trials led unions to renegotiate working patterns, and now 86% of Iceland's workforce have either moved to shorter hours for the same pay, or will gain the right to, the researchers said.

Workers reported feeling less stressed and at risk of burnout, and said their health and work-life balance had improved.

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said: "This study shows that the world's largest ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success.

"It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks - and lessons can be learned for other governments."

Gudmundur D. Haraldsson, a researcher at Alda, said: "The Icelandic shorter working week journey tells us that not only is it possible to work less in modern times, but that progressive change is possible too."

Spain is piloting a four day working week for companies in part due to the challenges of coronavirus.

And Unilever in New Zealand is also giving staff a chance to cut their hours by 20% without hurting their pay in a trial.

In May, a report commissioned by the 4 Day Week campaign from Platform London suggested that shorter hours could cut the UK's carbon footprint.

Top News

Iceland / ‘four-day week

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

14h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

14h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

14h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time