ICC prosecutor issues official request to Russia to discuss situation in Ukraine

Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan said on Wednesday he has issued an official request to Russia for a meeting with representatives of relevant agencies to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"The work of my office in relation to the Situation in Ukraine will at all times be carried out in a manner consistent with the founding principles of the Rome Statute," he said in a statement. "We conduct our work with independence, impartiality and integrity. I have underlined that I wish to engage with all parties to the conflict."

"In line with this approach, I have also transmitted a formal request to the Russian Federation to meet their competent authorities and discuss the current situation as it concerns my Office's mandate. It is in my view essential that the Russian Federation actively engages in this investigation and I stand ready to meet with them," he emphasized.

Although Ukraine is not an ICC member, it has lodged two applications having recognized the court's jurisdiction in respect of possible crimes committed on its territory since 21 November, 2013.

On 28 February, Prosecutor Karin Khan said he planned to expand the investigation to all new possible crimes falling under the ICC jurisdiction that were committed by any party to the conflict. The Kremlin categorically denied Khan's words about alleged grounds to open a case against Russia in view of the developments in Ukraine.

In November, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a resolution saying that Russia was not planning to become a signatory of the ICC Rome Statute.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, the court failed to meet the expectations and failed to become a really independent and authoritative international justice body.