IAEA chief makes unannounced visit to Ukraine to launch safety assistance

World+Biz

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:46 pm

Related News

IAEA chief makes unannounced visit to Ukraine to launch safety assistance

Reuters
29 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 05:46 pm
FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference upon his arrival from Iran at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
FILE PHOTO: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends a news conference upon his arrival from Iran at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, March 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Summary

  • Grossi has been seeking Ukraine-Russia deal on safety
  • So far three-way meeting and agreement have proven elusive
  • IAEA says it will start providing help at Kyiv's request
  • No mention of Russia, which holds two key nuclear sites

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi visited Ukraine on Tuesday to start providing assistance including experts and equipment aimed at keeping nuclear facilities there safe in the midst of war, apparently without Russia's blessing.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Grossi has called on both countries to urgently agree a framework to ensure nuclear facilities, including the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl and Europe's biggest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, are safe and secure. 

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi has so far failed to obtain such an agreement or a three-way meeting with Ukraine and Russia such as one he wanted to happen at Chernobyl, which like Zaporizhzhia is held by Russian troops. He met their foreign ministers separately in Turkey almost three weeks ago. 

"Just crossed the border into #Ukraine to start (the IAEA's) mission to ensure the safety and security of the country's nuclear facilities. We must act now to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident," Grossi said on Twitter.

The IAEA said in a separate statement that it would start delivering assistance at Ukraine's request but the extent of that help was unclear since it also said Grossi would hold talks with senior Ukrainian officials on the aid, suggesting at least some details still needed to be ironed out.

The statement did not mention Russia.

"The aim of the Director General's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment," it said.

The IAEA said it had drawn up "concrete and detailed" assistance plans for sites including Ukraine's four operating nuclear power plants and Chernobyl, where radioactive waste facilities operate near the now-defunct power plant that in 1986 was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident.

IAEA / International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

5h | Habitat
The project aims to provide the orphanage with safe access to water while creating a space that would benefit the children as well. Photo: Courtesy

Hydro Pod : A playscape among the clouds with a twist

6h | Habitat
Even though the job comes with several limitations and risks, some are actually happy doing it. Photo: Noor-a-Alam/TBS

Free or exploited? The lives of platform-based gig workers

7h | Panorama
Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning

27m | Videos
These animals spend their lives with same partner

These animals spend their lives with same partner

32m | Videos
Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

Latest BMW X3 now in Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

Do we really need Umpire’s Call?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy