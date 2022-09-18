‘Human error’, says Google after man receives $250,000 payment for no reason

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
18 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 09:56 am

Related News

‘Human error’, says Google after man receives $250,000 payment for no reason

The mistake came to light after the beneficiary, self-proclaimed hacker Sam Curry, flagged it on Twitter

Hindustan Times
18 September, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 09:56 am
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A 'human error' made Google send $250,000 to a self-proclaimed hacker, the company has said, after the mistake came to light when the beneficiary, Sam Curry, flagged it on Twitter, informing the tech giant about the 'random payment' received by him.

"It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google ?," Curry, whose profile on the social media platform describes him as a hacker and 'bug bounty hunter', tweeted on September 14.

"It's OK if you don't want it back," Curry added.

In a statement to NPR, Google said it intended to take the money back. "Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error. We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it".

Meanwhile, Curry, who works with Yuga Labs as a Staff Security Engineer, told NPR though he occasionally does bug bounty hunting for Google and other companies, he was still unable to establish a link between his part-time work and the sum paid to him by the Mountain View-headquartered giant.

Also Read: Hacker may have exposed personal data of over 1 billion TikTok users

"While the money was available for me to spend, I was simply holding onto it just in case they tried to get it back", Curry further told NPR.

'Big bounty hunting' is when people are paid by firms and organisations to find vulnerabilities in their software.

google / error

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

16h | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

2h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

38m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

18h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Global recession will affect developing countries

Global recession will affect developing countries

1h | Videos
Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

14h | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 