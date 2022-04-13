How UK media covered Johnson’s Partygate fine

How UK media covered Johnson's Partygate fine

How UK media covered Johnson’s Partygate fine

As expected, the front pages of today's UK newspapers have been snowed under with the coverage of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak being among those to receive a fixed-penalty notice over Partygate.

However, the differing perspectives on the issue were quite evident on the occasion.

On the front page of the Guardian, the lead news was - "PM: I broke my own law but I refuse to go" - with Johnson and Sunak shown side by side.

Meanwhile, "Led by liars & lawbreakers" – was the assessment of the Mirror, which says the number of fines issued to government insiders has risen to a "shameful 50".

"No 10 partygate shame: PM and the chancellor broke law" is the Metro's splash headline, and like others it points out Carrie Johnson also receives a fixed-penalty notice.

The Financial Times joins in: "Fines for breach of Covid law pile pressure on Johnson and Sunak".

The i throws it forward a bit: "PM refuses to quit – and faces new party fines."

The Times goes with: "Johnson refuses to quit over lockdown party fine".

Around here is where the pendulum starts to swing. "People have the right to expect better" – the Telegraph hits on a conciliatory line.

"PM: I'm Sorry, I Will Do Better For Britain" – mea culpa in the Express.

"I'm sorry – but I have work to do", says the Sun.

And the Mail gets fully behind the PM and goes all out against his critics saying: "Don't they know there's a war going on?" as it adds that "Boris was there for nine minutes. Carrie's less than five …"

UK PM Boris Johnson / Boris Johnson / British Prime Minister Boris Johnson / Partygate / British finance minister Rishi Sunak / UK

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

