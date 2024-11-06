How Arab world has reacted to Trump's march to victory
From Turkey to Iran, here's how the Arab world reacted to Trump's comeback
Donald Trump's hard-fought victory – all but officially declared – has already garnered reactions and congratulations from world leaders.
The Arab world, too, has been vocal.
Here's what has been said so far:
Turkey
Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the US Presidential election. I believe more efforts will be given for a fairer world in this new era. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
Israel
Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Iranians' livelihood will not be impacted by the US elections – Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani
Hamas
We urge Trump to learn from Biden's mistakes — Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri