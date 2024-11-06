How Arab world has reacted to Trump's march to victory

Donald Trump's hard-fought victory – all but officially declared – has already garnered reactions and congratulations from world leaders.

The Arab world, too, has been vocal.

Here's what has been said so far:

Turkey

Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the US Presidential election. I believe more efforts will be given for a fairer world in this new era. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Israel

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Iran

Iranians' livelihood will not be impacted by the US elections – Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani

Hamas

We urge Trump to learn from Biden's mistakes — Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri