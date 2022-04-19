Hong Kong zero-Covid policies create mountains of plastic waste

World+Biz

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

Hong Kong zero-Covid policies create mountains of plastic waste

Reuters
19 April, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:54 am
A general view of West New Territories Landfill during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A general view of West New Territories Landfill during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong arrivals meet plastic everywhere in quarantine hotels: Remote controls are wrapped in cellophane, pillows are encased in plastic bags, food comes with plastic cutlery. 

Hong Kong's strict quarantine policies - intended to halt Covid-19 at the border and in the community - have been criticised for damaging the economy and mental health. Environmentalists say the policies are also hurting the environment by generating excess waste.

"Every single one of the staff members here wears full PPE ... the gowns, the gloves, the booties, the hats, and that's every staff member and on every floor," said Hong Kong-based skincare entrepreneur Clementine Vaughan, who flew into the city on April 4.

"The phones, you know, the remote controllers, everything's been cellophane-wrapped," she said, speaking to Reuters from her quarantine hotel. 

Hong Kong disposes of over 2,300 tonnes of plastic waste a day, and with a recycling rate of just 11%, according to government figures, most of it goes into landfills.

A government spokesperson said officials were aware of a surge in disposable waste since Covid began, urging people to adopt a green lifestyle as far as possible.

Cleaners wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) dump garbage outside a quarantine hotel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Cleaners wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) dump garbage outside a quarantine hotel during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Hong Kong, China, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Edwin Lau, with local environmental group The Green Earth, said Hong Kong's approach to Covid reflected its lack of environmental awareness.

"People living in quarantine hotels, they are not confirmed cases," Lau said, urging the government to allow the recycling or reuse of plastics from quarantine facilities.

Hong Kong, one of the few places that holds to a zero-Covid policy, has quarantined tens of thousands of people this year in facilities for the Covid-positive and near contacts. 

The facilities add to the waste problem, with residents confirming to Reuters all meals came in plastic bags.

    Paul Zimmerman, an elected district councillor, said the facilities are also wasteful because they can't be used long-term, such as for public housing.

"They've been built very quickly ... (and don't) comply with any particular building standards we have in Hong Kong."

Coronavirus chronicle

Plastic Waste / plastic dumping / plastic / hong kong

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

38m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

38m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh