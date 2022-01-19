Hong Kong kung fu master intends to run in leadership election

World+Biz

Reuters
19 January, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:42 am

Related News

Hong Kong kung fu master intends to run in leadership election

Sin, who produced the film Ip Man, has been an active promoter of martial arts in the city

Reuters
19 January, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 11:42 am
A Chinese national flag (L) and a Hong Kong flag fly outside the Legislative Council, three days before the territory celebrates the 20th anniversary of its handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. Photo :Reuters
A Chinese national flag (L) and a Hong Kong flag fly outside the Legislative Council, three days before the territory celebrates the 20th anniversary of its handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China June 28, 2017. Photo :Reuters

Hong Kong film producer and kung fu master Sin Kwok Lam said on Wednesday he intended to run in the city's leadership race, a surprise move that comes as incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam has yet to confirm whether she will run for a second term.

The 65-year-old is the first person to announce their candidacy ahead of the election on March 27. Lam, who has presided over some of Hong Kong's most tumultuous periods in history, is due to end her term in June.

Willing candidates need the backing of a powerful "patriots-only" electoral body formed by 1,500 pro-Beijing people in Hong Kong. It was unclear whether Sin had such support.

In a YouTube video, Sin said his internet supporters convinced him to change his mind on not getting involved in politics.

"Under the new election system, I believe every capable and reliable patriot can join the new chief executive election," Sin said. "I believe that I have the ability to win."

With the election just weeks away, the absence of any news on candidates is unusual. Local media have speculated that potential candidates include leader Lam, Financial Secretary Paul Chan and former chief of the World Health Organisation, Margaret Chan.

Sin, who produced the film Ip Man, has been an active promoter of martial arts in the city. He heads the World Wing Chun Union, which focuses on the traditional southern Chinese kung fu style which was popularised in Hong Kong by Ip Man and Bruce Lee.

Hong Kong born Sin has his own YouTube channel with 155,000 subscribers and posts online every few days on topics ranging from politics to the Beijing Olympics. In 2021 one of his shows focused on what he called 'Western hypocrisy' on Hong Kong.

He first started his online commentary in October 2019 at the height of Hong Kong's anti-government protests where he strongly sided with the government and the police force.

The nomination period runs from Feb 15- March 2 and candidates must get nominations from at least 188 of the 1,500 people in the election committee, according to a document from city's legislature.

Top News

hong kong / kung fu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

26m | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2h | Earth
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

3h | Panorama
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

19h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

19h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

19h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant