Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 12:21 pm

Related News

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

BSS/AFP
24 April, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 12:21 pm
Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visits his troops at an advanced post as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in north of Kyiv, Ukraine March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo
Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, visits his troops at an advanced post as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in north of Kyiv, Ukraine March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Europe's military spending grew at a record pace in 2022, reaching a level unseen since the Cold War following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, global security researchers said Monday (24 April).

The rise in Europe helped global military expenditures reach an eighth straight record at $2.24 trillion, or 2.2% of the world's gross domestic product, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"It's driven by the war in Ukraine, (which is) driving European budget spending upwards, but also the unresolved and worsening tensions in East Asia between the US and China," researcher Nan Tian, one of the study's co-authors, told AFP.

Europe spent 13% more on its armies in 2022 than in the previous 12 months, in a year marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The figure does not take into account sharp inflation rates, which means actual spending was even higher, the think tank said.

That was the strongest increase in more than 30 years, and a return, in constant dollars, to the level of spending in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell.

"In Europe, it is at its highest level since essentially the end of the Cold War," Tian said.

Ukraine alone increased its spending sevenfold to $44 billion, or a third of its GDP. The country has additionally benefitted from billions of dollars of weapons donations from abroad, SIPRI noted.

At the same time, Russian spending rose by 9.2% last year, estimates showed.

"Irrespective of whether you remove the two warring nations, European spending has still increased by quite a lot," Tian said.

Spending in Europe, which totalled $480 billion in 2022, has already risen by a third in the past decade, and the trend is expected to continue and accelerate over the next decade.

The continent could "potentially" see growth levels similar to 2022 for several years, Tian said.

After declining sharply in the 1990s, global military expenditure has been on the rise since the 2000s.

The upturn was initially the result of China's massive investments in its military, which was then followed by renewed tensions with Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

US, China account for half

The US alone accounted for 39% of global military expenditure. Together with China, which came in second at 13%, the two nations accounted for more than half of the world's military spending.

Those next in line lagged far behind, with Russia at 3.9%, India at 3.6% and Saudi Arabia at 3.3%.

"China has been increasingly investing in its naval forces as a way to expand its reach to Taiwan of course, then further out than the South China Sea," Tian said.

Japan, as well as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia, are all following the trend.

Britain is the top spender in Europe, coming in sixth place overall and accounting for 3.1% of global expenditures, ahead of Germany at 2.5% and France at 2.4%- figures which include donations to Ukraine.

Britain, Ukraine's second-biggest donor behind the United States, "spends more than France and Germany. It also gave more military aid than France and Germany," said Tian.

Countries like Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden were among the European countries that increased their military investments the most during the past decade.

Modern and costly weapons also explain some spending hikes, as in the case of Finland which last year purchased 64 US F-35 fighter jets.

Top News

Military spending / Ukraine-Russia war / Arms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

4h | Panorama
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

3d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

3d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

2d | TBS Entertainment
Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

Ferdous Wahid spends his leisure time by fishing

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays