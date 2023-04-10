Hezbollah, Hamas chiefs meet in Beirut

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
10 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 12:28 pm

Related News

Hezbollah, Hamas chiefs meet in Beirut

BSS/AFP
10 April, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 12:28 pm
Photo: Pexels
Photo: Pexels

Leaders of the armed movements Hezbollah and Hamas have met in Beirut to discuss "the readiness of the axis of resistance" against Israel, a Hezbollah statement said Sunday (9 April).

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, has been in the Lebanese capital since Wednesday.

Israel blamed Hamas for firing 34 rockets the following day toward its territory from southern Lebanon, the stronghold of the Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Israel's army retaliated early Friday with strikes on both southern Lebanon and Gaza after rockets targeting Israel were also fired from the coastal enclave.

During Haniyeh's meeting with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, the pair discussed "the readiness of the axis of resistance" and cooperation between its members in the face of recent developments, the Hezbollah statement said.

The "axis of resistance" refers to Lebanese, Palestinian, Syrian and other Iran-backed groups opposed to Israel.

The two also discussed "the intensification of resistance in the West Bank and Gaza" and "events at Al-Aqsa mosque" in Jerusalem, according to the statement, which did not specify when they met.

On Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Al-Aqsa mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, in a pre-dawn raid they said aimed at dislodging "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" who had barricaded themselves inside.

Top News

hizbulllah / Hamas / Beirut

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

48m | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

2h | Thoughts
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

3h | Brands
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Brew the perfect cup with top coffee makers

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

1h | TBS Stories
Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

Horse cart business for transporting potatoes is popular in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

On going preparations for 'Mangal Shobhajatra'

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

Bangladesh’s push to revive Muslin

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka