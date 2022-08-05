Head of Russian hypersonics lab arrested for treason: Report

World+Biz

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 08:31 pm

Related News

Head of Russian hypersonics lab arrested for treason: Report

TBS Report
05 August, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 08:31 pm
The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon, is pictured next to Moscow?s Kremlin, and St. Basil?s Cathedral, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon, is pictured next to Moscow?s Kremlin, and St. Basil?s Cathedral, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A leading Russian hypersonics expert has been arrested on suspicion of treason, according to a report by the country's state-controlled TASS news agency.

Andrei Shiplyuk heads the hypersonics laboratory at the Novosibirsk Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, according to the institute's website, and has in recent years coordinated research to support the development of hypersonic missile systems.

TASS cited one of Shiplyuk's colleagues as saying searches had been conducted at the institute.

Last month Dmitry Kolker, another Novosibirsk-based physicist, died of pancreatic cancer shortly after being arrested on suspicion of treason.

Russia / hypersonic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

17h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor