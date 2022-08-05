Head of Russian hypersonics lab arrested for treason: Report

The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon, is pictured next to Moscow?s Kremlin, and St. Basil?s Cathedral, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A leading Russian hypersonics expert has been arrested on suspicion of treason, according to a report by the country's state-controlled TASS news agency.

Andrei Shiplyuk heads the hypersonics laboratory at the Novosibirsk Institute of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics, according to the institute's website, and has in recent years coordinated research to support the development of hypersonic missile systems.

TASS cited one of Shiplyuk's colleagues as saying searches had been conducted at the institute.

Last month Dmitry Kolker, another Novosibirsk-based physicist, died of pancreatic cancer shortly after being arrested on suspicion of treason.