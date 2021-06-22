Hamas-UN talks over Gaza’s humanitarian situation have ‘failed’

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 04:23 pm

he latest developments come less than a month after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire that ended an 11-day Israel assault on the Gaza Strip on 21 May

A man inspects a damaged vehicle in the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
Hamas's talks with the United Nations over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip have failed, the group's leader in the enclave said.

"This was a bad meeting and it was completely negative," Yahya Sinwar said on Monday, reports the Al Jazeera. 

"The meeting with the UN delegation was thorough and they listened to us. But unfortunately, there are no indications of intentions to solve the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip."

Sinwar made the remarks during a news briefing following the meeting in Gaza City with a senior UN delegation, including the UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland.

Sinwar also accused Israel of "blackmailing the Palestinian factions, including Hamas" with regards to solving the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

The latest developments come less than a month after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire that ended an 11-day Israel assault on the Gaza Strip on 21 May.

The Israeli onslaught killed at least 257 Palestinians, including 66 children. Thirteen people were killed in Israel, including two children.

The Israeli attacks also destroyed 1,148 housing and commercial units in Gaza and partially damaged 15,000 others, leaving more than 100,000 civilians displaced in UN-run schools and other hosting communities.

