Hamas rocket fire a war crime, Human Rights Watch says

Rockets are seen launched from the Gaza Strip towards the Israel, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The firing of rockets at Israel by Palestinians in Gaza during the conflict in May amounted to war crimes, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

The attacks "flagrantly violated" the laws of war, the campaign group said following an investigation, reports the BBC.

More than 4,360 unguided rockets and mortars were fired, Israel says, killing 13 people there. Some fell short, killing Palestinians in Gaza.

At least 260 people were killed in Gaza during the 11 days of fighting.

It began after weeks of spiralling Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Hamas - the armed Islamist group which rules Gaza - began firing rockets after warning Israel to withdraw from the site, triggering retaliatory air strikes.

Last month, HRW said three Israeli air strikes it investigated also amounted to war crimes. The investigation into the strikes which killed 62 civilians found no evidence of military targets nearby.

The Israeli military said it only struck military targets in Gaza and took various measures to avoid causing civilian casualties.