Half of world's democracies in decline: intergovernmental watchdog

World+Biz

HT/Reuters
30 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 09:22 am

Related News

Half of world's democracies in decline: intergovernmental watchdog

HT/Reuters
30 November, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 09:22 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Half of the world's democracies are in a state of decline amid worsening civil liberties and rule of law while already authoritarian governments are becoming more oppressive, an intergovernmental watchdog group said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

In its annual report, the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) said democratic institutions were being undermined by issues ranging from restrictions on freedom of expression to increasing distrust in the legitimacy of elections.

Several factors, such as Russia's war in Ukraine, rampant inflation, a looming global recession, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic provide significant challenges.

"The world faces a multitude of crises, from the cost of living to risks of nuclear confrontation and the acceleration of the climate crisis," IDEA said in its 2022 study on the state of democracy, relying on data compiled since 1975.

"At the same time, we see global democracy in decline. It is a toxic mix."

IDEA bases its Global State of Democracy Indices on more than 100 variables including measures such as freedom of expression, and personal integrity and security, which are then grouped and aggregated into broader categories.

The report said the number of "backsliding" countries – those with the most severe democratic erosion - has never been so high and included Poland, Hungary and also the United States, with its problems of political polarisation, institutional dysfunction and threats to civil liberties.

In Europe, almost half of all democracies have suffered erosion in the last five years, it said. However, democratic values and institutions are increasingly seen as a fundamental bulwark against Russian aggression, especially in Ukraine, but also in most countries in the region.

"The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has shaken Europe, forcing the region to rethink security considerations and deal with impending food and energy crises," IDEA said.

It said democracy globally is under threat from challenges to the legitimacy of credible election results, restrictions on online freedoms and rights, intractable corruption, and the rise of extreme right parties.

"Never has there been such an urgency for democracies to respond, to show their citizens that they can forge new, innovative social contracts that bind people together rather than divide them," IDEA said.

The report found that authoritarian governments were engaging in ever more repression of dissent, and that more than two-thirds of the world's population now lived in "backsliding" democracies or under authoritarian rule.

Globally, the number of countries moving toward authoritarianism was more than double the number moving toward democracy measured over the past six years.

On a positive note, Africa remained resilient in the face of instability. Countries including The Gambia, Niger and Zambia all saw improvements in democratic quality.

Top News

Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) / democracies / Democracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Mumit M

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

49m | Satire
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

20h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

9m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

12h | Videos
Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

13h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months