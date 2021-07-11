Haitian president was riddled with bullets, says his widow

President Moïse was killed on 7 July, allegedly by 28 foreign mercenaries. Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack, and was flown to Miami for treatment

Haiti&#039;s President Jovenel Moise and first lady Martine attend a ceremony at a memorial for the tenth anniversary of the January 12, 2010 earthquake, in Titanyen, Haiti, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise and first lady Martine attend a ceremony at a memorial for the tenth anniversary of the January 12, 2010 earthquake, in Titanyen, Haiti, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

The injured widow of Haiti's president has described the moment assassins "riddled" her husband with bullets after bursting into their home in the middle of the night.

Martine Moïse said the attack happened so quickly, her husband Jovenel was unable to "say a single word", reports the BBC.

President Moïse was killed on 7 July, allegedly by 28 foreign mercenaries. Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack, and was flown to Miami for treatment.

On Saturday, she posted a voice message to her Twitter page vowing to continue his work. A number of people have confirmed it is the president's wife.

"In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets," Martine Moïse said in the recording, describing the moment the attackers killed her husband.

"This act has no name because you have to be a limitless criminal to assassinate a president like Jovenel Moïse, without even giving him the chance to say a single word," she continued.

She suggested her husband was targeted because for political reasons - in particular, mentioning a referendum on changes to the constitution which could have given the president more power.

The unnamed people, she said, "want to assassinate the president's dream".

"I am crying, it is true, but we cannot let the country lose its way," she added. "We cannot let the blood of President Jovenel Moïse, my husband, our president whom we love so much and who loved us in return, flow in vain."

President Moïse, 53, had been president of Haiti, the poorest nation in the Americas, since 2017. His time in office was rocky as he faced accusations of corruption and there were widespread demonstrations in the capital and other cities earlier this year.

