Firemen work to extinguish fire after a blast at an oil terminal in Conakry, Guinea December 18, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

A devastating fire and explosion at Guinea's main oil depot has killed 23 people and injured 241, the government announced on Thursday, revising upwards a previous toll.

Protesting youths and security forces clashed in the capital Conakry over the suspension of petrol supplies following Monday's disaster, which caused major damage.