Greta Thunberg now plans to attend UN climate conference in Scotland

World+Biz

Reuters
09 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:28 pm

Related News

Greta Thunberg now plans to attend UN climate conference in Scotland

Thunberg had said she would skip the major UN conference in November out of concern that the uneven rollout of Covid-19 vaccines across the world would leave some countries unable to attend safely

Reuters
09 August, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:28 pm
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020/ Reuters
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a protest outside the EU Council as EU environment ministers meet in Brussels, Belgium, March 5, 2020/ Reuters

Hoping the world takes heed of Monday's dire report by the UN climate panel, activist Greta Thunberg said she plans to go to this year's global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, after all.

Thunberg had said she would skip the major UN conference in November out of concern that the uneven rollout of Covid-19 vaccines across the world would leave some countries unable to attend safely. 

But Britain's offer in June to vaccinate delegates assuages some of that concern, she said.

"I've said before that I wasn't going to go if it wasn't fair," Thunberg said in an interview with Reuters. "But now they say that they will vaccinate all the delegates that are going there. If that's considered fair and safe, then I will hopefully attend."

The 18-year-old Swedish activist, who has rallied youth to protest for climate action worldwide, said the UN report should be "a wake-up call, in every possible way".

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's report said emissions from polluting economic activities have brought the world dangerously close to pushing global warming past the 1.5 degree Celsius threshold, beyond which scientists say there could be catastrophic climate impacts. 

"When these extreme weather events are happening, many say, what will it take for people in power to start acting? What are they waiting for?" Thunberg told Reuters. "And it will take many things, but especially, it will take massive pressure from the public and massive pressure from the media."

Top News

UN Climate Summit / Greta Thunberg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

23h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

23h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets