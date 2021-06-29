Greece recovers Picasso stolen in 2012: police

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
29 June, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 01:14 pm

Related News

Greece recovers Picasso stolen in 2012: police

BSS/AFP
29 June, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 01:14 pm
Greek police say the two stolen paintings (pictured) are now in their possession. Photo: National Art Gallery via BBC
Greek police say the two stolen paintings (pictured) are now in their possession. Photo: National Art Gallery via BBC

Police in Greece have recovered a Picasso painting stolen in 2012 from the National Gallery, and arrested a suspect in the theft, authorities said late Monday.

'Head of a Woman', gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in the rural area of Keratea, some 45 kilometres (28 miles) southeast of Athens, state agency ANA said.

Another stolen painting, Piet Montrian's 'Stammer Windmill', was also found, the agency said.

Officials are to give details on the case later Tuesday, the culture ministry said.

Two men are believed to have broken into the National Gallery in 2012, cutting the paintings from their frames.

Top News

picasso / painting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

19h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

19h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook