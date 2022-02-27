Google suspends monetisation of Russian state media outlets

YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of Covid-19. Photo: Collected

YouTube's parent company Alphabet said it will suspend monetisation on its platforms for Russian state media outlets.

That means Russia Today (RT) and other channels can no longer receive money for ads on YouTube or other Alphabet-run websites and apps, reports the BBC.

The company also says these outlets can no longer buy ads through Google Tools, place ads on Google services or otherwise use its ad technology to generate revenue for themselves.

A spokesman attributed the decision to "extraordinary circumstances" and said Alphabet would "take further steps if necessary".

It comes after Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he had asked YouTube to block Russian propaganda.

State media - RT in particular - make millions of dollars per year through ads on YouTube and elsewhere on Google services.

Facebook and Twitter have already suspended ads from Russia. The country has restricted access to both platforms.