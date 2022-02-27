Google suspends monetisation of Russian state media outlets

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 12:05 pm

Related News

Google suspends monetisation of Russian state media outlets

Facebook and Twitter have already suspended ads from Russia. The country has restricted access to both platforms

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 12:05 pm
YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of Covid-19. Photo: Collected
YouTube says it already removes content that disputes the existence or transmission of Covid-19. Photo: Collected

YouTube's parent company Alphabet said it will suspend monetisation on its platforms for Russian state media outlets.

That means Russia Today (RT) and other channels can no longer receive money for ads on YouTube or other Alphabet-run websites and apps, reports the BBC.

The company also says these outlets can no longer buy ads through Google Tools, place ads on Google services or otherwise use its ad technology to generate revenue for themselves.

A spokesman attributed the decision to "extraordinary circumstances" and said Alphabet would "take further steps if necessary".

It comes after Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he had asked YouTube to block Russian propaganda.

State media - RT in particular - make millions of dollars per year through ads on YouTube and elsewhere on Google services.

Facebook and Twitter have already suspended ads from Russia. The country has restricted access to both platforms.

Tech / Top News / Europe / Global Economy

Russia / Ukraine crisis / google

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sailor’s brand new spring collection in the kingdom of flowers. Photo: Courtesy

A nod to Godkhali in Sailor’s Spring’22 collection

1h | Mode
Shaikh Wahid, the CEO and Managing Director of LEADS Corporation Limited. Photo: TBS

LEADing the way: One of Bangladesh’s leading IT companies is gearing up for the future 

1h | Panorama
Absence of a proper public transport system is what has led to the mad rush for private vehicles in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Do we really need more cars? 

2h | Panorama
Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nobody fights for Ukraine

Nobody fights for Ukraine

15h | Videos
English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

17h | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

17h | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused