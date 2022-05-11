Google all set to block third-party call recording apps from Play Store tonight

World+Biz

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 02:40 pm

Related News

Google all set to block third-party call recording apps from Play Store tonight

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 02:40 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Google will block all third-party call recording apps from Play Store starting today in a move to update its policies.

The update is set to restrict only the third party apps listed on Play Store. The apps which come pre-installed on phones will not be affected.

According to 9to5Google, from 11 May, Google will disable the apps listed on the Play Store to use the Accessibility Service which was originally meant to be used an alternative for remote call audio recording.

Google has clarified all the details about the policy change in a recent developer webinar.

"This policy change will only affect the third-party apps on the Play Store. Many default dialer apps like the Google Phone, Mi Dialer, and more have native call recording functionality built in on specific devices. Those default dialer apps on devices such as Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones will not be affected by the change," reports 9to5Google.

If a user can record calls using their pre-installed dialer app, they will not lose functionality. However, if they use an app downloaded from the Google Play Store, call recording may not be possible moving forward.

Moun Choi, Google content operations lead, explained the direct ramifications at the webinar, "Remote in this context refers to call audio recording where the person on the other end is unaware of the recording taking place.

"If the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility capability is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream. Hence would not be in violation. Since this is a clarification to an existing policy, the new language will apply to all apps starting on 11 May."

Tech / Top News

google / Ban / recording / apps

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

4h | Panorama
:Wholesalers as well as retail shop owners withdrew edible oil from the market in the hope of more profit. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

'If the govt can control 25% of the market, the influence of big importers will be reduced' 

5h | Panorama
Scents of spirituality

Scents of spirituality

2w | Magazine
The first blooms of the cherry blossoms in Kyoto have advanced by a week over the past century. Photo: Reuters

Scary spring: Earlier blooms are a sign of climate change

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

A village where clay-made piggy banks are the source of livelihood

7h | Videos
Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

Here is why dollar is getting stronger against taka

7h | Videos
Denim Expo on full swing

Denim Expo on full swing

7h | Videos
Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

Russia will win, Putin at V Day speech

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec