Google all set to block third-party call recording apps from Play Store tonight

Google will block all third-party call recording apps from Play Store starting today in a move to update its policies.

The update is set to restrict only the third party apps listed on Play Store. The apps which come pre-installed on phones will not be affected.

According to 9to5Google, from 11 May, Google will disable the apps listed on the Play Store to use the Accessibility Service which was originally meant to be used an alternative for remote call audio recording.

Google has clarified all the details about the policy change in a recent developer webinar.

"This policy change will only affect the third-party apps on the Play Store. Many default dialer apps like the Google Phone, Mi Dialer, and more have native call recording functionality built in on specific devices. Those default dialer apps on devices such as Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones will not be affected by the change," reports 9to5Google.

If a user can record calls using their pre-installed dialer app, they will not lose functionality. However, if they use an app downloaded from the Google Play Store, call recording may not be possible moving forward.

Moun Choi, Google content operations lead, explained the direct ramifications at the webinar, "Remote in this context refers to call audio recording where the person on the other end is unaware of the recording taking place.

"If the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility capability is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream. Hence would not be in violation. Since this is a clarification to an existing policy, the new language will apply to all apps starting on 11 May."