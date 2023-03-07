Global food system emissions imperil Paris climate goals

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
07 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

Global food system emissions imperil Paris climate goals

BSS/AFP
07 March, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:42 am
photo: Reuters
photo: Reuters

The global food system's greenhouse gas emissions will add nearly one degree Celsius to Earth's surface temperatures by 2100 on current trends, obliterating Paris Agreement climate goals, scientists warned Monday.

A major overhaul of the sector -- from production to distribution to consumption -- could reduce those emissions by more than half even as global population increases, they reported in Nature Climate Change.

Earth's surface has warmed 1.2C since the late 1800s, leaving only a narrow margin for staying under the 2015 treaty's core goal of capping warming at "well under" 2C.

Even further out of reach is the aspirational limit of 1.5C, which science subsequently showed to be a much safer threshold to avoid devastating and possibly irreversible climate impacts, including coastal flooding, heatwaves and drought.

"Mitigating emissions from the food sector is essential to working toward a secure climate future," the study's lead author Catherine Ivanovich, a doctoral student at Columbia University in New York, told AFP.

The global food system accounts for about 15 percent of current warming levels, but only a third of national emissions reductions plans under the Paris pact include any measure to cut carbon pollution from agriculture or livestock.

To improve on previous estimates of how much feeding the world adds to global warming, Ivanovich and her colleagues looked separately at the three main greenhouse gases, which vary in potency and staying power in the atmosphere.

Once emitted, carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for centuries. Methane only lingers for about a decade but, on that timescale, is almost 100 times more efficient in retaining the Sun's heat.

Changing diets

Methane from belching livestock, rice paddies and rotting food accounts for about 60 percent of food-related emissions, they found, with CO2 from machinery and transport, along with nitrous oxide from excess use of chemical fertilisers, responsible for 20 percent each.

The researchers also gathered data on the carbon emissions for nearly 100 individual food items.

Without a sharp change in production and diet, the study concluded, global food consumption will boost Earth's average surface temperature 0.7C and 0.9C by century's end.

"This additional warming alone is enough to surpass the 1.5C global warming target and approach the 2C threshold," the authors noted.

Methane, the study showed, is clearly the key to curbing food-related carbon pollution.

"The majority of future warming from the food sector comes from the emissions of methane," said Ivanovich.

"Because it is a short-lived pollutant, immediate reductions in its emissions can result in climate benefits in the near future."

Improving production methods for meat, dairy and rice alone could reduce the additional warming forecast from the food sector by a quarter, she said.

Adopting a diet optimal for human health across the globe, using renewables rather than fossil fuels for power, and slashing food waste would cut another 25 percent, the study found.

To date, however, trend lines for many of these measures are stagnant or -- in the case of meat consumption -- moving in the wrong direction, other research has shown.

Top News / Europe

food / Greenhouse gas / Emissions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

3h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

18h | TBS Stories
From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

17h | TBS Stories
RAKAB wants to solve the problem

RAKAB wants to solve the problem

21h | TBS Stories
At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters