Why Trump tariffs pose a bigger threat to China’s economy this time

A threat by Donald Trump, who has been elected as the next US president, to impose 60% tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods poses major growth risks for the world's second-largest economy.

Not only are the tariff rates much higher than the 7.5%-25% levied on China during his first term, the economy is also in a much more vulnerable position.

This is what is different:

PROPERTY MARKET CRISIS

In 2018, the property market was strong, driving about a quarter of China's economic activity. That meant local government finances, heavily reliant on auctioning land for residential projects, were not questioned so forcefully.