Walmart enters streaming deal with Paramount+ in race with Amazon

Global Economy

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

Walmart enters streaming deal with Paramount+ in race with Amazon

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:32 am
Walmart&#039;s logo is seen outside one of its stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
Walmart's logo is seen outside one of its stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

US retailer Walmart Inc on Monday struck a deal with Paramount Global to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership program in a push to better compete with Amazon.com Inc.

Members of Walmart+ will get access to Paramount's "essential" plan, which costs $4.99 per month and includes commercials. It also offers a $9.99-per-month service without ads.

Paramount+ offers original series and popular movies from brands and production studios, including BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, as well as several sporting leagues such as UEFA Champions League.

Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel as well as a free six-month subscription to Spotify's premium music service.

The service rivals Amazon's Prime, which also offers free shipping as well as video and music streaming services and has around 200 million subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Started in 2020, Walmart's subscription service has between 11 million and 32 million members, according to varied estimates provided by firms including Consumer Intelligence Partners and Deutsche Bank.

Walmart does not disclose Walmart+ subscriber numbers.

Executives from Paramount, Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, which operate several major streaming services, had in recent weeks spoken with Walmart about including streaming entertainment in its membership service, the New York Times had reported last week. 

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal with Paramount+.
 

Top News / World+Biz

Walmart / Paramount / Amazon / Streamign sites

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

12m | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

16h | Supplement
The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

The macabre multicide: How we failed our supreme leader

20h | Supplement
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with his eldest daughter Sheikh Hasina and his grandson Sajeeb Wazed at his Dhanmondi residence. Photo: Achieve

The darkest night of 15 August

21h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

17m | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

17m | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

12h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?