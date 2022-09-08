US, Indo-Pacific countries launch new-generation trade talks shunning tariff cuts

Global Economy

Reuters
08 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 11:33 am

Related News

US, Indo-Pacific countries launch new-generation trade talks shunning tariff cuts

Reuters
08 September, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 11:33 am
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a meeting with ASEAN leaders and U.S. business representatives as part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) U.S.- ASEAN Special Summit, in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a meeting with ASEAN leaders and U.S. business representatives as part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) U.S.- ASEAN Special Summit, in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Economic ministers from the United States and 13 Indo-Pacific countries launch negotiations on Thursday on Washington's first major pan-Asian trade engagement effort in nearly a decade, but this time any deal won't cut tariffs.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks in Los Angeles will seek to define a sweeping platform for market-driven economies to engage on trade and data flows, environmental and labor standards, supply chains and anti-corruption efforts.

The negotiations will be led by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. President Joe Biden launched the Indo-Pacific initiative in May during a trip to Tokyo, but some critics questioned its value to participating countries.

NOT TPP 2.0

Washington has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former president Donald Trump quit the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal (TPP) in 2017, leaving the field open to China to expand its regional influence.

More than two years of TPP negotiations led to an agreement in 2015, but the US Congress failed to ratify it as tariff-cutting free trade deals fell out of favor, blamed for draining jobs and investment to low-wage countries.

Biden's trade chief Tai also has shunned new trade deals, focusing a number of negotiations with the European Union instead on labor, regulation and other non-tariff issues.

The talks will include ministers from Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Together with the United States the participants represent some 40% of global GDP.

But it was unclear whether all of the countries would participate in all four of the negotiation streams: trade, labor and digital standards; clean energy and decarbonization; supply chain resilience; and tax and anti-corruption efforts. To secure broad participation, the countries could choose among those "pillars."

The talks come as the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Free trade deal launched in January, cutting tariffs for many of the IPEF participants. The surviving TPP countries also have launched a limited trade pact.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters on Wednesday that the IPEF platform was not meant as an alternative to trading with China.

"This initiative is really about the US having an affirmative economic agenda in the region," the official said. "It's about engaging the economies in the Indo-Pacific in their own right, this isn't not a choice between the United States and China."

Lori Wallach, head of Rethink Trade, a group advocating against corporate influence in trade policy, applauded the decision not to offer tariff cuts, but questioned whether it could deliver benefits for workers.

"Three decades of 'hyperglobalization' implemented by these deals already had made the old trade model politically toxic," Wallach said in a statement. "Then the Covid-revealed supply chain crisis fueled even broader demand for a new approach that reverses the concentration of production of goods and services on which we all rely in too firms in too few countries."

Top News / World+Biz / USA

USA / Trade / Indo-Pacific countries / tariff

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

4h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

2h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

How Bangladesh can use innovation, technology and skills to achieve its economic aspirations

1h | Videos
How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

How will IMF's new loan impact Bangladesh's economy?

3h | Videos
Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

Putin unveils new ‘Russian World’ foreign policy

3h | Videos
Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'