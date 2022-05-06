Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Moldova, Romania

Global Economy

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 01:35 pm

Related News

Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Moldova, Romania

After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been forced to use rail as its main route for exporting grain, which often leads to the accumulation of wagons at border crossings

Reuters
06 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday.

After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been forced to use rail as its main route for exporting grain, which often leads to the accumulation of wagons at border crossings.

Earlier, Kyiv suspended grain exports by rail to Poland.

APK-Inform said restrictions in the direction of Romania began on 4 May and from 5 May in the direction of Moldova and Ukraine's Danube ports.

The agriculture ministry said on Thursday that grain exports had reached 46 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 132,000 tonnes so far in May.

Senior agriculture officials said last month that Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March, while analyst APK-Inform said the country exported 923,000 tonnes of grain in April.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country. It exported 38.99 million tonnes at this point in the 2020/21 season.

World+Biz / Europe

Ukraine / Romania / grain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

5h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

7h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

5h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

17h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes