TRIPS transition period for LDCs extended for another 13 years

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 04:53 pm

World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva Photo: Reuters
World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva Photo: Reuters

Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) transition period for the LDCs has been extended for a period of another thirteen years.

The proposal for the extension has been adopted by the TRIPS council on Tuesday after long hard negotiations with the members of the World Trade Organisation, said a press release issued by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh, Geneva

This special transition period will remain in force till July 1, 2034.  

This is the longest TRIPS transition period extension up till now as earlier, these extensions were for 7 and 8 years   

Bangladesh played a leadership role in this negotiation on behalf of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), the release said.

In regards to this extension, Md Mustafizur Rahman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva said, 'The negotiation was not smooth at all. The developed countries - particularly, the US and the European Union were not agreeable to such a long transition period."

The ambassador also said that despite Bangladesh's eminent LDC graduation, they were inclined to find a long term transition period for the LDCs so that the other counties do not need to sit for such negotiations frequently.

